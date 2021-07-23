Suspects wanted after shots fired outside east-end Toronto school daycare, 2 bullets hit bedroom

Toronto police officers are searching for suspects who, a spokesperson said, fired gunshots outside an east-end school daycare and two of those bullets hit a nearby house.

In a last-minute news conference organized by the service Friday evening, Insp. Ishmail Musah said officers were initially called to Rouge Valley Public School on Durnford Road, near Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road, just before 2 p.m.

He said there was a physical fight in the parking lot of the school between two groups of people that eventually moved out to the front of the school.

It was alleged those involved in the fights got into two vehicles and took off when at least one person began shooting toward the other vehicle.

Musah said at least four shots were fired and that two of those bullets went through the window of a child’s bedroom at a nearby home. He also said there were around 30 children, between the ages of one and 10, inside a daycare at the school.

“This was a very lucky day. Nobody was home at the time … This just could have changed lives in many ways,” Musah said.

He said investigators are still in the process of trying to secure surveillance video from homes and businesses nearby and follow-up on witness reports about those who were alleged to be involved. Anyone with information was asked to call 416-808-4200.

Meanwhile, Musah issued a direct appeal to the suspects involved.

“If you are involved, get a lawyer, contact the investigators at 42 Division and turn yourselves in as soon as you can,” he said.

