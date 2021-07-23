Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after police seize $173K worth of fentanyl from Edmonton home

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 7:17 pm
Two Edmonton men have been charged in connection with a drug bust on Thursday that saw police officers seize about $173,400 worth of fentanyl. View image in full screen
Two Edmonton men have been charged in connection with a drug bust on Thursday that saw police officers seize about $173,400 worth of fentanyl. Supplied by EPS

Two Edmonton men have been charged in connection with a drug bust on Thursday that saw police officers seize about $173,400 worth of fentanyl.

In a news release issued Friday, police said a search warrant was executed at a home in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street at about 11 a.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: 2 arrested after $300K worth of meth and fentanyl seized in north Edmonton 

They said officers found 27 individually wrapped ounces of fentanyl hidden in a compartment inside a bathroom.

“A mixture of 0.28 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl along with various pills were also found, the latter of which is still being analyzed,” police said.

Trending Stories

“Investigators also seized a sawed-off Remington 7600 model rifle, a homemade Zip gun and various rounds of ammunition, as well as $3,600 in cash.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thanh Lam, 57, and Bernard Agustin, 47, have been charged with numerous offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm that is prohibited or restricted and possession of a firearm while knowing the serial number has been altered or defaced.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about drug seizures in Alberta.

Click to play video: '$15M Calgary drug bust largest of its kind by ALERT' $15M Calgary drug bust largest of its kind by ALERT
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagedmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEPS tagFentanyl tagEdmonton crime tagDrug Bust tagDrug Seizure tagEdmonton drug bust tagEdmonton drug seizure tagEdmonton fentanyl bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers