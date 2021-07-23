Charges laid after police seize $173K worth of fentanyl from Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

Two Edmonton men have been charged in connection with a drug bust on Thursday that saw police officers seize about $173,400 worth of fentanyl.

In a news release issued Friday, police said a search warrant was executed at a home in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street at about 11 a.m. on Thursday.

They said officers found 27 individually wrapped ounces of fentanyl hidden in a compartment inside a bathroom.

“A mixture of 0.28 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl along with various pills were also found, the latter of which is still being analyzed,” police said.

“Investigators also seized a sawed-off Remington 7600 model rifle, a homemade Zip gun and various rounds of ammunition, as well as $3,600 in cash.”

Thanh Lam, 57, and Bernard Agustin, 47, have been charged with numerous offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm that is prohibited or restricted and possession of a firearm while knowing the serial number has been altered or defaced.

