COVID-19: 51 new cases, 2 deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported 51 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Friday.

One of the residents who died was in their 50s, that death being reported in the Regina zone. Another death was reported in the north east, that resident was in their 60s.

The new cases are located far north west, 10; far north central, 8; far north east, 8; north west, 7; north east, 1; Saskatoon, 3; central east, 3; Regina, 5; south central, 1; and south east, 2.

Three cases have pending residence information. One case that was tested out of province has been added to Saskatoon’s numbers.

1:31 NB to lift all COVID-19 restrictions July 30 NB to lift all COVID-19 restrictions July 30

Three cases have also been reassigned to the far north central zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Saskatchewan, 312 cases are considered active.

Read more: New Brunswick woman puts travel plans on hold due to vaccine restrictions abroad

A total of 64 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, 10 of those patients are receiving intensive care.

Health care workers in Saskatchewan administered 8,204 COVID-19 vaccine doses since Thursday’s daily update.

A total of 74 per cent of residents over the age of 12 have received their first dose and 61 per cent of those residents are fully vaccinated.