‘Vital to our economic recovery’: Alberta and Ottawa renew child care agreement, boost subsidy

Alberta and Ottawa have extended an agreement meant to help working parents with child care.

Under the deal, Ottawa is committing over $290-million over four years for affordable and inclusive programming.

The agreement will also mean an increase in the provincial subsidy program to $45 million from $29 million in the 2020-2021 deal.

“Child care is not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, in a news release. “High-quality early learning experiences are essential to the intellectual, emotional and physical development of our children.”

A one-time funding commitment of $56 million has also been included to build up the province’s early childhood workforce following closures, quarantines and staffing changes since the pandemic began in March 2020.

That money will be used for training, professional development and resources to enhance existing initiatives as well as retention strategies.

Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz says child care is vital to the province’s economic recovery.

“Albertans expect high-quality, inclusive, affordable and accessible child care. We’re investing in a child care strategy that meets the diverse needs of Alberta parents, especially working moms, while supporting high-quality programs in attracting and retaining quality early childhood educators.”

The federal government has promised up to $30 billion over the next five years to build a Canada-wide early learning and child care system, with the goal of bringing the cost down to $10 a day.

The amounts per child, based on income, have yet to be announced in Alberta.