Four charged after officer assaulted in southeast London, police allege

Four Londoners aged 22 and 23 are facing charges of assaulting and obstructing a peace officer in connection with an incident Thursday night in southeast London.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Pond Mills and Thompson roads, police said Friday.

Police had received a report that alleged a male was sitting in the middle of the road and impeding traffic.

Two officers located the male suspect and two other men. When they approached the trio, one of the men allegedly struck the officer twice with a closed fist, police said.

“As the officers attempted to arrest the suspect, the two other males, and a female, attempted to prevent the officers from making the arrest,” police said in a statement.

“One of the males assaulted a police officer during the interaction. More officers attended the area to assist, and four individuals were arrested.”

Police say a charge of assaulting a peace officer was laid against two men, aged 22 and 23, while another man and a woman, both 23, were charged with obstructing a peace officer.

All four are from London and all are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 19.

The officer involved was not physically injured, police said.