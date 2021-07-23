Menu

Health

Winnipeg cops to work with Wounded Warriors on mental health support

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 2:53 pm
Moe Sabourin, head of the Winnipeg Police Association. View image in full screen
Moe Sabourin, head of the Winnipeg Police Association. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Winnipeg police have partnered with a national mental health provider aimed at supporting veterans and first responders.

The Winnipeg Police Association announced Friday that it’s partnering with Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC).

WPA president Moe Sabourin said members can access resources related to trauma, family issues, PTSD service dogs, and more.

Read more: Winnipeg police board ‘concerned’ with results of mental health, workplace culture survey

“Policing is an extremely difficult profession and keeping Winnipeg families safe can take a toll on our members’ wellness,” said Sabourin.

“It was clear from the results of the recent Winnipeg Police Service mental health and workplace survey our members want and need more support and care.”

The survey, released earlier this year, reported that anti-police public opinion, the COVID-19 pandemic, negative media attention and internal politics all played a part in issues leading to a toxic work environment.

Through the arrangement, WWC is providing support for all current and retired Winnipeg police members and their families.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police using new tool to deal with encounters related to mental health' Winnipeg police using new tool to deal with encounters related to mental health
Winnipeg police using new tool to deal with encounters related to mental health – Jul 24, 2018
