London police seek help locating missing woman last seen weeks ago

London police are seeking the public’s help locating a woman last seen “approximately three weeks ago.”

Police say Danielle Kesteloot, 39, of London was reported missing on July 20, adding that family and police are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described by police as five feet two inches tall with a slim build, roughly 95 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she has “a gap between her upper front teeth and a tattoo of a vine with flowers around her navel.”

No clothing description is available. Police also did not provide information about where specifically she was last seen.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

