Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London police seek help locating missing woman last seen weeks ago

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 23, 2021 2:27 pm
london police Danielle Kesteloot View image in full screen
London police say the 39-year-old woman reported missing July 20 was last seen roughly three weeks before earlier. supplied by the London Police Service

London police are seeking the public’s help locating a woman last seen “approximately three weeks ago.”

Police say Danielle Kesteloot, 39, of London was reported missing on July 20, adding that family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Read more: Man charged after machete, drugs seized in Kiwanis Park suspicious person probe, London police say

She’s described by police as five feet two inches tall with a slim build, roughly 95 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she has “a gap between her upper front teeth and a tattoo of a vine with flowers around her navel.”

Trending Stories

No clothing description is available. Police also did not provide information about where specifically she was last seen.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagmissing person tagMissing Woman tagMissing person investigation tagDanielle Kesteloot taglondon police missing person case tagwoman last seen three weeks ago tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers