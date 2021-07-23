Man charged after machete, drugs seized in Kiwanis Park suspicious person probe: London police

Multiple charges have been laid after police in London, Ont., allege they seized a machete and $5,000 worth of drugs from a man on Thursday during an investigation at a city park.
Officers responded to the scene at Kiwanis Park in east London around 6 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person.
At the scene, it was learned the individual was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants and he was taken into custody, police said.
Police say they seized a machete, 15 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $4,500, and four grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine valued at $400.
The accused, a 31-year-old London man, faces two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and is set to appear in court Oct. 22, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
