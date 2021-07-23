Ontario government gives $2.8M to 3 Simcoe County businesses

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing more than $2.8 million to three businesses in Simcoe County through its regional development program.

The funds are part of a total $19.6 million aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing and commercialization, attracting investment, creating 72 jobs and retaining more than 280 jobs in the Barrie area.

Great visit to Barrie’s Matsu Manufacturing with MPP @Andrea_Khanjin. This automotive parts & metal stamping manufacturer is investing +$2.6M in new equipment. With $266K from our government, this project will create 24 jobs and retain nearly 150 more.https://t.co/N87WrB96oJ pic.twitter.com/Bj8H7Mc58f — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) July 23, 2021

Some of the money will go to Tempo Plastics Limited in Innisfil, a manufacturer of custom printed flexible packaging for lawn and garden and food processors.

“All of us at team Tempo are excited how the investment from the regional development fund is helping to strengthen Tempo’s reputation as a trusted packaging partner,” Leonardo Giglio, CEO of Tempo Plastics, said in a statement.

“Tempo has almost 40 years of history in Simcoe County and we are proud to continue to offer secure, essential service employment opportunities in our community.”

Two other local businesses — including Matsu Manufacturing and Volatus Flight Systems — will also receive money from the fund.

“As our local economy recovers and rebuilds, investing in our local businesses like our manufacturers helps bring jobs to people that need them,” Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie–Innisfil, said in a statement.

NEW! Barrie-area businesses invest $19.6M into local economy with support of $2.8M through Regional Development Program funding. This will help strength domestic manufacturing, attract investment, create 72 jobs and help retain nearly 300 more. https://t.co/N87WrB96oJ pic.twitter.com/oHzIVOU4vd — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) July 23, 2021

“Our local manufacturers have been excellent at giving back and being involved in supporting our communities; and this funding will benefit our local economy and help to attain financial stability for many people in the area.”

The province is spending more than $100 million through the regional development program from 2019 to 2023 to support regional priorities and challenges. The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment, diversify their economies and plan for long-term growth.

