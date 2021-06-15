Kingston to receive $2M of federal, provincial governments funding for eastern Ontario recovery

The city of Kingston released a statement on Tuesday announcing that Canada and Ontario will be investing more than $22.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario.

“The objective of this particular funding stream is to get money out immediately … these are projects that are supposedly ready to go. This is just as much about improving the infrastructure as it is getting our economy bouncing and punching our way out of this recession,” Mark Gerretsen, member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands told Global News Tuesday.

Read more: Kingston one of five top cities in Ontario hardest hit by pandemic

The statement explained that communities across Canada are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Story continues below advertisement

This is why “both levels of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times,” read the statement.

The statement explains that the announced funding will support upgrades to improve and protect important municipal buildings such as town centres and emergency and health-care facilities.

Kingston is set to get nearly $2.3 million, 80 per cent provided through the federal government and 20 per cent from the province.

The money will be used in part to replace and upgrade the two main elevators at Rideaucrest Nursing Home, along with tub and shower rooms. Four local parks will also get new play structures.

“We’re pleased to see this investment in infrastructure and for the City’s long-term care home in particular. This funding will benefit our community now and into the future. Investments in infrastructure will be super important as we begin to consider recovery from the pandemic,” said Kingston’s mayor, Bryan Paterson.

The Government of Canada says they will be investing more than $17.7 million in municipalities through the “COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan.” The Government of Ontario says they will be contributing more than $4.4 million.

Story continues below advertisement

2:30 Could COVID-19 vaccine passports kick start Canadian economy? Could COVID-19 vaccine passports kick start Canadian economy? – May 22, 2021