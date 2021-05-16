COVID-19: Kingston tourism operators can’t wait to reopen — but when?

Send this page to someone via email

We know that tourism is an important economic driver in our community. Before the pandemic, it pumped over half as billion dollars into the Kingston economy every year.

Tourism operators are eager to see those figures return once the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are lifted.

For example, the big guns are silent at Fort Henry and they have been for months. The only real activity at the Limestone City landmark is a few people maintaining the property.

But while Ontario’s plan for June 2 as a date for the lifting of the current stay-at-home order doesn’t guarantee a full reopening of the economy, including the tourism sector, the people behind some of the region’s top attractions are ramping up.

Geoff Waycik is the historic sites director with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, the provincial agency that manages parks and heritage sites along the St. Lawrence River, including Fort Henry.

“Our preparations so far has been just prepping the site,” Waycik said.

“But because we have to be flexible, we’re holding off on the training so far. We are bringing back experienced guard to deliver programming for this summer, so we will be ready, absolutely.”

Waycik says for the second year in a row, the popular sunset ceremonies have been cancelled. The Kingston Penitentiary tours, also run by the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, are another casualty of COVID-19 in the Limestone City’s calendar of events.

City museums like the PumpHouse will also stay closed until things get better. Jessika Tozer, a museum assistant at the PumpHouse, says it’s a waiting game.

“Hopefully one day soon,” Tozer says. “But right now the PumpHouse remains closed due to the province-wide lockdown and stay-at-home order.

“We don’t yet have a reopening date available to provide the public, but we will release that once restrictions lessen and we’ve been cleared by public health that it is safe to reopen.”

Other regional attractions remain in a holding pattern until the pandemic is under control.

