Pedestrian dead after being hit by GO train in Burlington

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a GO train in Burlington on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Halton police say they are investigating the incident, which happened in the area of King and Enfield roads before 6 a.m.

Despite the collision, roads remain open, according to police.

“Very sad to confirm that the person struck by the GO train early this morning did not survive,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a tweet.

“Thinking about the crew & our passengers, as well as the loved ones who will receive such awful news today. First responders are on site & service recovery plan is in place with buses.”

GO Transit said Lakeshore trains will be delayed as the cars will not be able to move through the area until the investigation is completed.

Police investigating pedestrian fatality involving train in area King/Enfield Rds @cityburlington. Investigation ongoing by Collision Reconstruction Unit. No further details at this time. Road traffic remains open. ^jwf — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) July 23, 2021