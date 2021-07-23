Menu

Pedestrian dead after being hit by GO train in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 8:32 am
Pedestrian dead after being hit by GO train in Burlington - image
Halton Regional Police Service

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a GO train in Burlington on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Halton police say they are investigating the incident, which happened in the area of King and Enfield roads before 6 a.m.

Despite the collision, roads remain open, according to police.

“Very sad to confirm that the person struck by the GO train early this morning did not survive,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a tweet.

“Thinking about the crew & our passengers, as well as the loved ones who will receive such awful news today. First responders are on site & service recovery plan is in place with buses.”

GO Transit said Lakeshore trains will be delayed as the cars will not be able to move through the area until the investigation is completed.

 

