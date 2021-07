Send this page to someone via email

The homicide unit is investigating after a person was found dead in North York early Friday, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Culford Road and Lawrence Ave West just before 3 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they were called for reports of a stabbing.

Police said officers arrived and found a person dead.

Investigators said one person was arrested at the scene.

More to come.

