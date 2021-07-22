Menu

Canada

Seattle Kraken deal forward Tyler Pitlick to Calgary Flames for 4th round pick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2021 11:38 pm
Arizona Coyotes' Tyler Pitlick skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. View image in full screen
Arizona Coyotes' Tyler Pitlick skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Calgary Flames have picked up forward Tyler Pitlick from the newly formed Seattle Kraken.

The Flames sent a fourth-round pick in Friday’s NHL entry draft to the Kraken in exchange.

Seattle selected Pitlick, 29, from the Arizona Coyotes in Wednesday’s expansion draft.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound centre had 11 points (six goals, five assists) for the Coyotes last season.

Pitlick was originally selected by the OIiers in the second round of the 2010 entry draft (31st overall) and has split 286 NHL games between Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia and Arizona, notching a career 84 points (47 goals, 37 assists).

He’s signed through next season at a cap hit of US$1.75 million.

The Flames lost captain Mark Giordano to the Kraken in Wednesday’s expansion draft, opting against protecting the 37-year-old who has spent his entire 15-season career in Calgary.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
