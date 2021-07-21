Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Yukon to lift some COVID-19 restrictions after 79% fully vaccinated

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Seattle Kraken select Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano in expansion draft

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 21, 2021 9:33 pm
NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames player Mark Giordano at a game against the Vancouver Canucks in Calgary, Alta. on May 19, 2021. View image in full screen
NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames player Mark Giordano at a game against the Vancouver Canucks in Calgary, Alta. on May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

The Seattle Kraken have picked Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano in Wednesday’s expansion draft.

The 37-year-old defenceman has played his entire 15-season NHL career in Calgary.

He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top blueliner in 2019 but his offensive production has dropped in recent years. He had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) last season.

Read more: Seattle Kraken did not pick Habs goalie Carey Price in expansion draft: reports

Giordano, who hails from Toronto, has one year left on his contract with a US$6.75 million cap hit.

The Kraken opted not to pick Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, although the 33-year-old star was left exposed. Instead, Seattle selected 22-year-old defenceman Cale Fleury.

Story continues below advertisement
The Seattle Kraken NHL hockey flag flies on top of the Space Needle, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, before the Kraken’s expansion draft event. View image in full screen
The Seattle Kraken NHL hockey flag flies on top of the Space Needle, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, before the Kraken’s expansion draft event. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Kraken also took defenceman Adam Larsson from the Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators goalie Joey Daccord and forward Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto picked up McCann ahead of the roster freeze on Saturday, acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft.

McCann, a 25-year-old from Stratford, Ont., had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) for Pittsburgh last year.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers lose Adam Larsson to Seattle Kraken

From the Winnipeg Jets, the Kraken took forward Mason Appleton.

The 25-year-old from Green Bay, Wisc., has played all three seasons of his NHL career in Winnipeg, putting up 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Seattle’s other early selections include New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle, forward Yanni Gourde from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Brandon Tanev from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jordan Eberle, a forward from the New York Islanders, speaks after being introduced as a new player for the Seattle Kraken, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, during the Kraken’s NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle. View image in full screen
Jordan Eberle, a forward from the New York Islanders, speaks after being introduced as a new player for the Seattle Kraken, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, during the Kraken’s NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Kraken must choose one player from every current NHL club except for the Vegas Golden Knights, which entered the league in 2017-18.

The expansion draft also includes rules around how many players must be currently under contract for next season and how much salary cap space must be used.

Read more: Price tops list of NHL players Seattle Kraken can steal from Canadian teams in draft

The Kraken are set to become the NHL’s 32nd franchise when the 2021-22 season opens this fall. The team announced Wednesday that it’s first regular-season home game will take place against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 23.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagCalgary Flames tagMark Giordano tagSeattle Kraken tagNHL Expansion Draft tagNHL expansion tagKraken tagSeattle Kraken draft picks tagSeattle Kraken drafts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers