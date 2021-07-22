Menu

Environment

Another Manitoba First Nation forced to evacuate due to wildfires, smoke: Red Cross

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2021 5:39 pm
Tinder-dry conditions have created an elevated wildfire risk in Manitoba this spring. View image in full screen
Tinder-dry conditions have created an elevated wildfire risk in Manitoba this spring. File / Global News

A growing number of wildfires and increasing smoke are forcing the evacuation of another Indigenous community in Manitoba.

The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping individuals with health concerns from Red Sucker Lake First Nation, about 700 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Read more: Smoky conditions over Winnipeg lead to influx in false alarms, medical calls: WFPS

About 300 people are expected to start flying out of the community today and will be staying in hotels in Winnipeg and Brandon.

Click to play video: 'Update on Manitoba wildfire evacuees' Update on Manitoba wildfire evacuees
Update on Manitoba wildfire evacuees

It’s the fifth Manitoba First Nation whose members have been forced to leave their homes this week.

Read more: Manitoba First Nations evacuated due to smoke, wildfires

Most people from the Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Berens River First Nations have left, while Pauingassi First Nation completed its evacuation on Monday.

There are about 2,000 people displaced and the number is growing.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke and COVID-19' Wildfire smoke and COVID-19
Wildfire smoke and COVID-19
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Evacuation tagCanadian Red Cross tagManitoba Wildfires tagPauingassi First Nation tagLittle Grand Rapids First Nation tagBloodvein First Nation tagRed Sucker Lake First Nation tag

