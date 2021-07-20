Manitoba First Nations evacuated due to smoke, wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Four First Nations in eastern Manitoba have been evacuated due to wildfires and smoke.

The Canadian Red Cross, which is supporting the evacuations, tells Global News more than 1,000 people from Pauingassi First Nation, Little Grand Rapids First Nation, Bloodvein First Nation and Berens River First Nation have been sent to Winnipeg as of Tuesday morning.

The Red Cross says evacuations of Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations, which started with the highest health priority individuals on July 12, were completed Monday.

The evacuations of Bloodvein and Berens River First Nations started Monday and are continuing Tuesday, a Red Cross spokesperson said.

At least 130 fires were burning on Monday, according to the province’s last daily situation report Manitoba. Of those, 12 are considered out of control.

There have been a total of 300 fires to date in Manitoba.

Strict fire and travel bans were imposed on one area of the province Monday as the wildfire situation worsens.

Area 4, which is north of the Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border including Atikaki Provincial Park, and north to Poplar River, will be put under Level 4 fire and travel restrictions.

This means no travel will be allowed to the area, including by those with cottages.

Permanent residents must be ready to leave on an hour’s notice. All provincial burning permits remain cancelled and new permits will not be issued until conditions improve.

‘Reduce your exposure’

Meanwhile, a special air quality statement remains in effect for all of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, and much of the western half of the province.

In an alert for Winnipeg sent early Tuesday, Environment Canada warns that smoke from numerous forest fires in northwestern Ontario and east-central Manitoba are producing periods of reduced visibility and poor air quality over much of southern Manitoba.

The smoke is expected to persist through Tuesday with “very poor air quality at times” before improving somewhat on Wednesday as winds shift into the south and push the smoke northward, according to Environment Canada.

“Due to the smoky conditions, individuals living in or travelling to the above noted areas are advised to be aware of potential health concerns that can be associated with current air conditions,” Environment Canada’s statement reads in part.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure.”

Environment Canada says those at most risk from the smoke include young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with heart or lung conditions (particularly asthma).

–With files from Abigail Turner and Kevin Hirschfield