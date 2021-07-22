COVID-19: 1 new case for Peterborough area as active cases hold steady at 5

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 and one more resolved case on Thursday afternoon.

In an update issued at 4:11 p.m., the health unit again reported five active cases of COVID-19, unchanged from Wednesday’s update.

Of the health unit’s 1,628 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,601 are resolved — one more since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 98.3 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant cases remains at 818 for the second day in a row. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Thursday:

Outbreaks: One active outbreak at a congregate living facility. Declared July 13, case details have not been provided on the outbreak. The health unit has dealt with 309 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Testing: More than 55,050 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Wednesday

Close contacts: 21, down from 25 reported on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations: at least 82 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Monday. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Wednesday. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports that as of Thursday afternoon, there was one COVID-19 inpatient (unchanged). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29, a woman in her 70s. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Trent University: reports no cases.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its campuses

COVID-19 exposure: 76.8 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case; 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread; 3.4 per cent related to travel; and 0.2 per cent have yet to be determined.

Vaccinations

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rates on Wednesday which can be found here.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination appointments can made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

First and second dose walk-in clinics are now being held daily at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or evenings Mondays to Thursdays 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2:46 COVID-19 vaccine certificates could speed up reopening: Ontario science table COVID-19 vaccine certificates could speed up reopening: Ontario science table

Now is the time to move up your second dose! First and second dose walk-ins are now accepted at the Evinrude Centre everyday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. or evenings Monday to Thursday 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for residents 12+. Check out more walk-in clinic times at https://t.co/zUdgIFOVqL pic.twitter.com/uRPQRjQTnT — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) July 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.