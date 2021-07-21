COVID-19: 63% eligible residents fully vaccinated in Peterborough area; active cases fall to 5

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon while noting 63 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

In an update issued at 4:20 p.m., the health unit reported five active cases of COVID-19, down from seven over the past two days.

Of the health unit’s 1,627 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,600 are resolved — an additional two since Tuesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 98.3 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant cases remains at 818. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Vaccinations

In its weekly data released on Wednesday, the health unit reported that 78.1 per cent of all eligible residents (ages 12 and up) have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose — up from 77 per cent on July 14.

Moreover, 63.3 per cent have received two doses (deemed fully vaccinated). That’s up from 54 per cent reported on July 14.

Among age groups:

Adults (age 18+): 79 per cent have received one dose; 65.7 per cent have received two doses

Youth (age 12-17): 65.5 per cent have received one dose; 25.8 per cent have received two doses.

To date, 193,029 vaccine doses have been administered (up from 178,181 reported a week ago). Of that total, 102,413 residents have received their first dose (up from 101,071 on July 14); moreover, 82,941 residents have a first and second dose (up from 70,736 a week ago and 55,821 on July 7).

Vaccination appointments can made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

All evening clinics (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) this week will be for adults only (ages 18 and up).

First- and second-dose walk-in clinics will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

COVID-19 exposure: 76.8 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case; 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread; 3.4 per cent related to travel; and 0.2 per cent have yet to be determined.

Outbreaks: One active outbreak at a congregate living facility. Declared July 13, case details have not been provided on the outbreak. The health unit has dealt with 309 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Testing: More than 54,950 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Tuesday.

Close contacts: 25, up from 23 reported on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations: at least 82 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Monday. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit — an additional case since Tuesday. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports that as of Wednesday afternoon, there was one COVID-19 inpatient. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29, a woman in her 70s. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Trent University: reports no cases.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its campuses

