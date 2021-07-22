New City of Regina vaccination pop-up clinics offer free Queen City Ex tickets

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has partnered with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to create incentives for those not yet vaccinated to get their COVID-19 shot.

Pop-up clinics will be offered at city-run outdoor pools throughout the summer, with the first one located at Maple Leaf Pool from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The first 5,000 people to get vaccinated at these pop-up clinics will receive a free ticket to Queen City Ex taking place in August.

“We all benefit from a vaccinated population — a higher number of fully vaccinated people means safer community events,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said.

“We’re hoping the outdoor pool locations and the QCX passes encourage young people to access the COVID-19 vaccine. We want to see a safe and successful QCX event this summer.”

Queen City Ex is hosted every year by Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), operator of Evraz Place.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Regina and REAL,” said Laveena Tratch, Regina COVID-19 immunization chief with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“The ability to offer vaccines to people in accessible locations where our community is enjoying the great facilities our city has to offer is one more way we can keep our families and community healthy.”

The pop-up clinics will serve all of those eligible for their first and second doses. Moderna and Pfizer will be made available. SHA says people need to bring their health cards and a valid piece of identification.

Both the city and SHA will release details on dates, times and locations for the other pop-up clinics in the coming days.

This initiative is also part of a second mayoral challenge from Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark to Masters to see which city can get the most doses, either first or second, in July.