Northwest Edmonton building in early construction stage damaged after windy evening

A building in early construction stages in northwest Edmonton was heavily damaged following a stormy Wednesday evening.

Dozens of steel beams were blown over and scattered at the site at 184 Street and 126 Avenue on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called early Thursday after workers started to arrive on the scene.

There have been no injuries reported.

“It looks like there’s been some equipment damaged underneath (the beams),” said district chief Glenn Roseboom.

"It looks like there's been some equipment damaged underneath (the beams)," said district chief Glenn Roseboom.

"We can't speculate on how it came down or what caused it, but we had a really good storm last night."

Some equipment was crushed under steel beams after a windy evening in Edmonton on July 21, 2021.

A severe thunderstorm hit the Edmonton and surrounding area on Wednesday evening.

Some areas outside of Edmonton were also placed under a tornado warning for part of the night.

