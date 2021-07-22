Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Northwest Edmonton building in early construction stage damaged after windy evening

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 11:58 am
Northwest Edmonton building in early construction stage damaged after windy evening - image View image in full screen
Global News

A building in early construction stages in northwest Edmonton was heavily damaged following a stormy Wednesday evening.

Dozens of steel beams were blown over and scattered at the site at 184 Street and 126 Avenue on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called early Thursday after workers started to arrive on the scene.

There have been no injuries reported.

“It looks like there’s been some equipment damaged underneath (the beams),” said district chief Glenn Roseboom.

“We can’t speculate on how it came down or what caused it, but we had a really good storm last night.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We can't speculate on how it came down or what caused it, but we had a really good storm last night."
Some equipment was crushed under steel beams after a windy evening in Edmonton on July 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Some equipment was crushed under steel beams after a windy evening in Edmonton on July 21, 2021. Global News

A severe thunderstorm hit the Edmonton and surrounding area on Wednesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Tornado warning, watches lifted but severe thunderstorm watches still in effect in central Alberta

Some areas outside of Edmonton were also placed under a tornado warning for part of the night.

Global News View image in full screen
Global News. Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton weather tagEdmonton tagEdmonton Storm tagbuilding damaged edmonton storm tagedmonton building collapse tagedmonton building damaged tagedmonton storm weather tagedmonton west end storm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers