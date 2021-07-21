Tornado warning lifted for County of Wetaskiwin, tornado watches still in effect in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of the County of Wetaskiwin at 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday night while other parts of central Alberta were under either a tornado watch or severe thunderstorm warning.

At 9:25 p.m., the warning was lifted but the county and other parts of central Alberta remained under a tornado watch.

When announcing that the warning had been lifted, Environment Canada said a thunderstorm in the area “remains dangerous due to large hail, strong winds and intense lightning, however, the threat of a tornado has weakened.”

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes,” the weather agency said on its website earlier in the evening when the tornado watches were issued. “Severe thunderstorms have developed in the Drayton Valley and Rocky Mountain House regions. These storms will track to the northeast.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

The tornado watches were originally issued at 8:37 p.m.

Just after 9 p.m., an emergency alert was issued for Wetaskiwin County No. 10 because Environment Canada said “a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado is located near Knob Hill, moving towards the northeast at 35 km/h. Communities in the path include Knob Hill and Yeoford.”

In the event of a tornado or tornado warning, Environment Canada advises people to “go indoors to a room on the lowest floor — away from outside walls and windows — such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.”

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

For a complete list of area in Alberta where a weather alert has been issued, click here.

