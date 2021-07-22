Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kids return to Camp Kawartha for the 100th anniversary season

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Kids return to Camp Kawartha for 100th anniversary season' Kids return to Camp Kawartha for 100th anniversary season
This year, Camp Kawartha is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary. And after being unable to welcome campers last year due to the pandemic , staff say this milestone is even more meaningful. On this weeks Out & About Caley Bedore heads to summer camp, to see where it all started and what is available now that the province is starting to reopen.

For a century, campers have been descending on the shores of Clear Lake in Douro-Dummer Township to visit what is now known as Camp Kawartha.

And after being unable to host campers in 2020 due to COVID-19, head counsellor Kaitlyn Macdonald said this year’s camp experience is more important than ever.

“It’s our 100-year anniversary and campers have waited two years to be here so the buildup and having campers here on the first day was absolutely incredible for everyone,” said Macdonald.

Read more: Kawarthas Activity Guide — Developing a love for the outdoors during childhood

“We are fully open, full capacity, all of our cabins have kids in them, we have over 50 staff members, more than 110 campers and it is so amazing to see everyone back here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Camper Lily Hunt agreed. She said she is happy to be outside and able to spend time with other people.

“I’ve been in the house a lot, so it is really nice to do lots with my new friends, it is really nice to be out,” said Hunt.

Read more: 4 Peterborough-Kawartha organizations receive federal funding for accessibility projects

Campers at Rotary Boys Camp enjoy Clear Lake in 1926-27. View image in full screen
Campers at Rotary Boys Camp enjoy Clear Lake in 1926-27. Courtesy, Camp Kawartha

The camp started as a Rotary camp for boys in 1921. Back then the site, 10 acres on Clear Lake and 185 acres, now across Birchview Road, was purchased from a local farmer for a whopping $250.

Trending Stories

The operation officially became Camp Kawartha in 1985. Today it’s home to summer camps, school programming, partnerships with Trent University and workshops, and the camp boasts 20 awards for environmental stewardship.

Story continues below advertisement
Campers pose for a photo at Rotary Boys Camp in 1927. View image in full screen
Campers pose for a photo at Rotary Boys Camp in 1927. Courtesy, Camp Kawartha

Macdonald said that connection to nature is something that has been so important during the pandemic.

“People come from all over to be here and they have given up so much this year in terms of socializing and being with other kids so just giving them this opportunity to be outside, be in nature and be with other kids in just the best setting ever is just incredibly rewarding,” she said.

For more information on day and overnight camps, you can visit the Camp Kawartha website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Camp tagSummer Camp tagOutdoor Activities tagSummer Activities tagDay Camp tagCamp Kawartha tagOvernight Camp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers