4 Peterborough-Kawartha organizations receive federal funding for accessibility projects

The federal government is providing four Peterborough-area organizations with funding to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

On Monday morning, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced $241,000 for four organizations — Camp Kawartha Inc., the New Canadians Centre, the Jewish Community Centre of Peterborough and the Peterborough Theatre Guild — through the Enabling Accessibility Fund. The federal grant supports construction projects to improve accessibility, safety and inclusion of people with disabilities.

The announcement comes during National AccessAbility Week.

“Building a more inclusive Canada takes a lot of work, but it’s important work that must be done,” stated Monsef on behalf of Carla Qualtrough, minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion.

“Thanks to the Enabling Accessibility Fund, the Government of Canada has been able to support organizations in Peterborough-Kawartha. Together, we are working hard to make our community more accessible for persons with disabilities. Improving accessibility benefits all Canadians.”

The projects include canoeing at Camp Kawartha, improved access to the theatre and the two community centres.

Monsef also highlighted the June 4 launch of two new calls for proposals under the EAF mid-sized projects and youth innovation components, which can provide contributions of $350,000 up to $1 million to support large retrofit, renovation or construction projects. The call for proposals will remain open until July 29.

The youth innovation component challenges youth ages 15 to 30 to volunteer and collaborate and submit proposals for accessibility projects. The deadline to submit a proposal is Nov. 30.

Monsef says since 2015, the riding has received more than $1.1 million through the EAF to fund more than 25 projects, including the Lakefield Baptist Church, Five Counties Children Centre, YWCA Peterborough and Haliburton, and the City of Peterborough.

