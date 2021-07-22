Menu

Crime

Man stabbed by suspects who came over to potentially buy dog in Vaughan: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 10:38 am
Police were called at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police were called at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a man was stabbed Wednesday night as he met with two suspects regarding the possible sale of his dog.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to a home on Crooked Stick Road in Vaughan, north of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West, at 10:15 p.m.

Officers said a man was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital. He’s expected to survive.

Investigators said a male and female suspect met with the man and a female victim about possibly purchasing the victims’ dog.

Read more: 2 dead after being found with ‘signs of trauma’ in Toronto home: police

“A dispute occurred” and the man was stabbed, while the female victim was assaulted and had her phone taken, police said.

Trending Stories
The dog was not injured and wasn’t taken.

“The suspects involved in this incident are urged to seek legal advice and turn themselves in,” police said.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has more information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

