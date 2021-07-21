2 dead after being found with ‘signs of trauma’ in Toronto home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say two people are dead after they were found with injuries in a Toronto home on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Whitmore Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 12:38 p.m.

Police said there were reports of two people found in a residence with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Officers arrived at the scene and both victims were pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths is under investigation, police said.

SEE AMBULANCE:

Whitmore Av + Dufferin St

* 12:38 pm *

– Reports of 2 people found in a home

– Obvious signs of trauma

– Officers o/s

– Rush requested on Medics

– @TorontoMedics

– Both people pronounced deceased on scene

– Circumstances of deaths being investigated#GO1370623

^dh pic.twitter.com/q6fvTsP5Kj — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 21, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

3:30 Chaos erupts again as Toronto officials, officers clear homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium Chaos erupts again as Toronto officials, officers clear homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium