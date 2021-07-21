Menu

Comments

Canada

2 dead after being found with ‘signs of trauma’ in Toronto home: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 5:06 pm
Police said they were called at 12:38 p.m. View image in full screen
Police said they were called at 12:38 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say two people are dead after they were found with injuries in a Toronto home on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Whitmore Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 12:38 p.m.

Police said there were reports of two people found in a residence with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Officers arrived at the scene and both victims were pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths is under investigation, police said.

