2 dead after being found with ‘signs of trauma’ in Toronto home: police

Police say two people are dead after they were found with injuries in a Toronto home on Wednesday.
According to a post on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Whitmore Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 12:38 p.m.
Police said there were reports of two people found in a residence with “obvious signs of trauma.”
Officers arrived at the scene and both victims were pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding their deaths is under investigation, police said.
