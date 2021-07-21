Menu

Yukon to lift some COVID-19 restrictions after 79% fully vaccinated

Entertainment

Smoke subsiding in time for Beaumont drive-in movie screenings this week

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 10:27 pm
People in the Edmonton area can take a trip back in time by heading to the Beaumont and District Agricultural Society Fairgrounds to catch a screening of a variety of drive-in movies this week. View image in full screen
People in the Edmonton area can take a trip back in time by heading to the Beaumont and District Agricultural Society Fairgrounds to catch a screening of a variety of drive-in movies this week. CREDIT: Instagram/@motornightsdrivein

People in the Edmonton area can take a trip back in time by heading to the Beaumont and District Agricultural Society Fairgrounds to catch a screening of a variety of drive-in movies this week.

“I think it’s a great idea — especially in this time of COVID,” Bruce Walker, the agricultural society’s general manager, told Global News on Wednesday.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Drive-in movies are allowed again in Alberta 

Walker noted his organization is not involved in putting on the event but rented its space to the organizers, a group called Motor Nights.

“It seems to have worked out as an alternate source of income for our ag society,” he said. “Not huge, but every little bit helps.”

The Edmonton area experienced hazy conditions recently because of wildfire smoke, but it seems to have subsided in time for the drive-in movie screenings. Environment Canada lifted an air quality advisory for the area on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: McMahon Stadium to shine lights on Calgary drive-in theatre 

There will be two screenings a night beginning Thursday and ending Sunday. Movie times are set for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

On Thursday, the movies will be 17 Again and It (2017), on Friday: Dumb and Dumber and The Conjuring, on Saturday: The Princess Bride and Pulp Fiction and on Sunday: The Hangover and Hairspray.

Walker said drive-in movies were screened in June as well.

“I went one night to take pictures,” he said. “People seemed to be quite comfortable with the setup.”

For more information, click here.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about drive-in movies.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Drive-in movies are allowed again in Alberta' COVID-19: Drive-in movies are allowed again in Alberta
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
