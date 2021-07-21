Smoke subsiding in time for Beaumont drive-in movie screenings this week

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

People in the Edmonton area can take a trip back in time by heading to the Beaumont and District Agricultural Society Fairgrounds to catch a screening of a variety of drive-in movies this week.

“I think it’s a great idea — especially in this time of COVID,” Bruce Walker, the agricultural society’s general manager, told Global News on Wednesday.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Drive-in movies are allowed again in Alberta

Walker noted his organization is not involved in putting on the event but rented its space to the organizers, a group called Motor Nights.

“It seems to have worked out as an alternate source of income for our ag society,” he said. “Not huge, but every little bit helps.”

The Edmonton area experienced hazy conditions recently because of wildfire smoke, but it seems to have subsided in time for the drive-in movie screenings. Environment Canada lifted an air quality advisory for the area on Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: McMahon Stadium to shine lights on Calgary drive-in theatre

There will be two screenings a night beginning Thursday and ending Sunday. Movie times are set for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

On Thursday, the movies will be 17 Again and It (2017), on Friday: Dumb and Dumber and The Conjuring, on Saturday: The Princess Bride and Pulp Fiction and on Sunday: The Hangover and Hairspray.

Walker said drive-in movies were screened in June as well.

“I went one night to take pictures,” he said. “People seemed to be quite comfortable with the setup.”

For more information, click here.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about drive-in movies.

Advertisement