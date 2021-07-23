Colt saved by dog in Tappen, B.C., now has a name

Send this page to someone via email

Toffee rarely takes her eye off the little colt whose life she helped save on a hot summer night in Tappen, B.C.

When the colt was born, Toffee instinctively knew something was wrong and woke up Marie Hurley in the middle of the night. She practically pushed her out of bed and led her outside. Where Hurly found the newborn colt was stuck in its amniotic sac. Hurly ripped it off and saved the colt from suffocating,

“When Celeste had a boy it caught me by surprise,” said Hurly, proud dog owner.

“I didn’t have a name chosen and I could not come to think of one because the situation around his birth was so unique..”

Story continues below advertisement

Now Hurley has been facing a question, what to name the colt. She was flooded with hundreds of names after an interview with Global News and now she’s trying to figure out which one fits the colt best.

Read more: Penticton author writes story of Musical Ride horse to inspire next generation

“I thought I really wanted to have the name reflect forever what Toffee did for him,” said Hurley.

Which resulted in two names, a registered name and a barn name. She created the name by combining several suggestions.

“His name is going to be Toffee’s Lucky Caul and it’s going to be spelled C-A-U-L to reflect the amniotic sac was totally intact when he was born.”

His barn name was inspired by his attitude and Bulan the moon deity of the night Ifugao mythology.

“I’m going to call him Bulan the Brazen because his personality is extremely brazen,” said Hurley.

Now the colt has two names, as well as a protector to grow up with on the farm, that Hurley named years ago, ‘Hillbilly Haven’ in Tappen.