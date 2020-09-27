Penticton author writes story of Musical Ride horse to inspire next generation

After seeing one of Canada’s most iconic RCMP symbols when she was six-years-old, Katherine Hansen knew she was destined to be a part of the musical ride turning that dream into reality.

“It was just an incredible time in my life,” said Hansen, a Penticton RCMP reserve constable.

“It was probably the most proud I have ever felt to be Canadian and with the RCMP and it was just a magical experience and I just wanted to translate that so that another horse-crazy little girl like I was would go, ‘wow’.”

Hansen rode in the musical ride for four years as an officer from 1996 to 2000 and now she is sharing the story of one of the crowd’s favourite horses, Harry, in a children’s book she’s recently written.

“Harry is a special horse because he was the only horse on the Musical Ride that had a curly mane and the children loved him and I wanted to tell the story from the horse’s perspective,” said Hansen. “[About] making this iconic team and the pressures he felt and his little mouse called Stephan who is a friend to Harry that he can talk about his fears and anxieties.”

The story weaves together the history of the 32 RCMP member crew that performs intricate figures and drills with their horses with focus on Harry and Stephan’s friendship on their cross country adventure.

Copies of the book are available online at www.kateandharry.ca