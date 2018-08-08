RCMP Musical Ride gallops its way to Kelowna

After 13 years, the RCMP Musical Ride is coming back to Kelowna.

The first official ride was held in 1887 in Regina. Since then, the performance has grown and evolved into the colourful spectacle it is today.

The musical ride showcases 32 RCMP members performing intricate figures and drills with their horses to a musical choreography.

The show is travelling to dozen of communities across Ontario and B.C., this spring and summer season.

In each community, the musical ride raises funds for local charities. For Kelowna, that charity is Cops for Kids, an organization that supports children in medical crisis.

Corporal Jesse Donaghey from Kelowna RCMP is on the board of directors for Cops for Kids. He is excited the musical ride chose this particular local charity to support.

“Cops for Kids is a group of very dedicated police officers and other civilians in the community. They’re devoted to helping little hearts in our communities all throughout Southeastern B.C.,” said Donaghey. “We raise funds to support those children that are in physical or traumatic crisis.”

READ MORE: Cops for Kids Golf Tournament hopes to raise $20,000 for children in medical need

Constable Steve James was a Kelowna police officer. He had been interested in joining the RCMP musical ride and got the opportunity to participate in a five-week tryout to test his equestrian skills. To his delight, he was one of the chosen officers, even though he had very little experience with horses.

“I actually went horseback riding maybe three times in my life when I was young, but I was definitely no expert,” Constable James said.

The constable was thrilled to hear that Cops for Kids was the chosen Kelowna charity, as he had been involved with the organization in the past.

“I couldn’t be happier,” James said. “It’s really a great thrill to be back here and be able to help out again.”

The RCMP Musical Ride takes place on August 9th at 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. at Prospera Place. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and are available at Select Your Ticket.