Local family-run business excited to be fully operational once more

“Family-run, family-fun.”

That’s the motto of Cedar Creek Gardens, a family-run business just south of Regina.

After being limited in their operations last year due to COVID, namely their newly minted mini-golf course was only able to open for ten days, the business is excited to be able to operate at full capacity again.

There’s a little slice of everything at Cedar Creek, as there are activities for all ages and interests to enjoy, including an 18-hole mini-golf course which was inspired by the Gardens’ staff love for the game.

“One of the things we used to love doing on summer holidays was this one mini-golf course,” Cedar Creek Gardens Owner Brad Crassweller said. “So we just said hey why don’t we build a mini-golf course and so we just decided to design and build it ourselves,” he said.

The Gardens are also home to a variety of farm animals.

“I like to call them my kids,” Cedar Creek Gardens Imagineer Taylor Crassweller said. “I have eight goats, two pigs, a couple of miniature horses, couple of giant flemish rabbits. I just love animals and I convinced my dad that a petting zoo was a great business move, so that was awesome for me. Now I can add all the animals I want and call it a business venture,” he said.

And there are hidden treasures to be found to add to one’s rock collection.

“You’ve got gem mining, there’s a bunch of different packs that you can take to the mining station to find your gems and then take them home. We also give an ID card so you can understand what you’ve found,” Brad said.

The Cedar Creek staff enjoy seeing people of all ages coming out and having a good time, and are hoping to see many people visiting the grounds this year.

“When you come out here you can expect to see kids yelling and giggling at the animals eating out of their hands, and you can expect to see dads getting a little too upset about how challenging the mini-golf course is,” Taylor said.

