Winnipeg cracks Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” list

Winnipeg is one of the world’s greatest places.

That’s according to an annual list compiled by Time Magazine, which has put our city in the spotlight.

Winnipeg freelance writer Karen Burshtein submitted her reasons why she thought the city was worthy and a magazine committee picking the places agreed.

“It fit the criteria as a place that, certainly these days and traditionally, is known for its ability to adapt and innovate and its ingenuity and creativity and I think that was very noticeable in the last year,” Burshtein said.

Burshtein credits the opening of Qaumajuq at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, home of the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art in the world, as one of the reasons Time gave Winnipeg the nod.

She also points to the way Winnipeg embraces its winters as something that stands out, such as the use of its river trail and warming huts.

“Winnipeg came into its own when it realized that it had something unique and that is cold winters,” Burshtein said. “And they used that and they turned that into a platform for creativity.

Economic Development Winnipeg says the city’s international reputation is growing.

“For years we have been saying Winnipeg consistently surprises and punches above its weight,” Economic Development Winnipeg’s President & CEO Dayna Spiring said.

“As our tourism sector begins to recover, this will help keep Winnipeg top-of-mind for travellers looking for an exciting destination to visit.”