Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU rates hold steady Tuesday

There were 606 total active COVID-19 cases across Alberta, the province said Tuesday. That’s up just one from the day before.

Alberta Health reported 69 new cases on Tuesday, out of 5,010 tests. That puts the provincial positivity rate at about 0.88 per cent.

There were 98 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 27 of whom were being treated in ICU.

On Monday, there were 100 people in hospital, including 27 in ICU.

Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,318.

A man in his 60s in the North zone passed away on July 16 and a man in his 70s in the South zone died on July 17, Alberta Health said. Both cases included comorbidities.

Approximately 74.8 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 60.2 per cent have received two doses.

Alberta has administered 5,078,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.