Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WestJet not seeking financial aid from federal government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2021 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Parliamentary reports calls for airlines to refund flights halted due to COVID-19' Parliamentary reports calls for airlines to refund flights halted due to COVID-19
WATCH (June 22, 2021): Better protections for the rights of air travellers and immediate refunds for passengers are among the 31 recommendations in a report on the air industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more – Jun 22, 2021

WestJet said Tuesday it is not seeking financial aid from the federal government after months of talks between Ottawa and the airline.

Read more: WestJet cuts ‘just the leading edge’ if feds don’t provide aid to airlines: experts

It says each party has agreed to shift focus to restarting the travel and tourism sector, given encouraging vaccination rates.

Read more: Canada will allow fully vaccinated American leisure travellers as of Aug. 9

The federal government announced Monday that as of Aug. 9, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country, with the rest of the world to follow Sept. 7.

Trending Stories

— More to come… 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to ‘all Caribbean destinations and Mexico’' Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to ‘all Caribbean destinations and Mexico’
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagTourism tagWestJet tagAir Travel tagCanadian Government tagAirline tagtravel Canada tagTravel industry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers