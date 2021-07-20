WestJet not seeking financial aid from federal government

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet said Tuesday it is not seeking financial aid from the federal government after months of talks between Ottawa and the airline.

It says each party has agreed to shift focus to restarting the travel and tourism sector, given encouraging vaccination rates.

The federal government announced Monday that as of Aug. 9, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country, with the rest of the world to follow Sept. 7.

