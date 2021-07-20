SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Winnipeg Jets unveil 2021 NHL Pre-season schedule

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 12:33 pm

The Winnipeg Jets 2021 pre season schedule will resemble a revival of the “old” NHL North Division, as all six exhibition games will be played against Canadian opponents.

Image

The only scheduling conflict with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will occur on Friday, October 8 when the defending Grey Cup Champs host the Edmonton Elks at IG Field while the Jets play their final tune up game in Calgary.

You’ll be able to catch all the Jets action with the broadcast team of Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas on 680 CJOB and Power 97!

The full 2021-22 NHL regular season schedule will be released later this week.

