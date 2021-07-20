Winnipeg Blue Bombers add veteran kicker Tyler Crapigna

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have brought in some training camp competition for newcomer Marc Liegghio. The Winnipeg Football club announced on Tuesday it has come to terms with veteran placekicker Tyler Crapigna, who has been a free agent since being recently released by the Montreal Alouettes.

The defending Grey Cup champs have a sizable hole to fill in the kicking game with the decision by Justin Medlock to not return for the coming season.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters prepares to proceed without Justin Medlock

Crapigna, who will celebrate his 29th birthday the day before the Blue Bombers’ season opener against Hamilton on Aug. 5, was originally selected by Calgary in the fifth round of the CFL draft in 2014. The five-foot-seven, 166-pound native of Nepean, Ont., returned to McMaster University that year and spent most of 2015 on the Stampeders’ practice roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Crapigna was dealt to Saskatchewan in mid-October for running back Jerome Messam, just ahead of the CFL trading deadline, and would go on to spend the rest of that season — plus the next three years — with the Roughriders.

After he missed the entire 2018 campaign because of injury, Crapigna signed with Toronto for the 2019 season and has a CFL career field-goal percentage of 85.2 after having been good on 98 of 115 attempts from 2015 to 2019.

The Blue Bombers decided to cancel their training camp workout on Tuesday because of poor air quality in the Winnipeg area resulting from regional wildfires in Manitoba and northern Ontario.

1:32 Bombers approved to fill IG Field for home opener Bombers approved to fill IG Field for home opener