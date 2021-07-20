Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Smog blankets southern Quebec as wildfire smoke blows in from Ontario

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 9:44 am
The city of Gatineau, Quebec is shrouded in smoke from wildfires as construction machinery work at Nepean Point in Ottawa on Monday, July 19, 2021. View image in full screen
The city of Gatineau, Quebec is shrouded in smoke from wildfires as construction machinery work at Nepean Point in Ottawa on Monday, July 19, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

It’s hazy out there in Montreal and other parts of Quebec once again Tuesday due to smoke billowing in from wildfires in northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued a smog warning for a large swath of the province, including the Quebec City, Laurentians, Eastern Townships and Gatineau areas.

“High concentrations of fine particulates are expected and will result in poor air quality,” the public weather agency said.

Read more: Ontario issues emergency order to help deal with northern wildfires

Children with asthma and people with respiratory issues or heart disease are encouraged to avoid “intense physical activity outdoors” until the warning is called off.

The blanket of smog has clouded the sky since Monday in Montreal, prompting people to take to social media with photos of a strange sun.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Others showed how the smog reduced visibility in Montreal.

Trending Stories

Environment Canada says the situation should improve throughout the day in affected areas in Quebec and eastern Ontario.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagMontreal weather tagGatineau tagQuebec Weather tageastern townships tagSMOG tagSouthern Quebec tagSmog warning tagMontreal smog tagMontreal air quality tagSmog in Montreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers