Smog blankets southern Quebec as wildfire smoke blows in from Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

It’s hazy out there in Montreal and other parts of Quebec once again Tuesday due to smoke billowing in from wildfires in northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued a smog warning for a large swath of the province, including the Quebec City, Laurentians, Eastern Townships and Gatineau areas.

“High concentrations of fine particulates are expected and will result in poor air quality,” the public weather agency said.

Read more: Ontario issues emergency order to help deal with northern wildfires

Children with asthma and people with respiratory issues or heart disease are encouraged to avoid “intense physical activity outdoors” until the warning is called off.

The blanket of smog has clouded the sky since Monday in Montreal, prompting people to take to social media with photos of a strange sun.

Story continues below advertisement

Smog à Montréal, soleil étrange pic.twitter.com/28X3QMTl9d — Julie Se.B.😷💉🔍📈 (@JulieBrSem) July 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Others showed how the smog reduced visibility in Montreal.

Smog alert in Montréal. You can barely see downtown from Hochelaga. pic.twitter.com/sgxFZJBwzI — Sirkowski (@sirkowski) July 20, 2021

Environment Canada says the situation should improve throughout the day in affected areas in Quebec and eastern Ontario.

—With files from The Canadian Press