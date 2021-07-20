1 person injured after ‘possible explosion’ at apartment complex on Kipps Lane

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after emergency crews were called to a “possible explosion” at an apartment building on Kipps Lane Monday afternoon.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says the fire was knocked down quickly, and one person was taken to hospital.

“We had one individual that had obvious injuries due to a fire,” said Shewell. “There was very little smoke and fire after that.”

Shewell says they were cared for by members of the Middlesex London Paramedic Services and transported to hospital.

An update from London police Tuesday, said an adult male occupant of the apartment suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Ontario fire marshal’s office has also been contacted, and investigators are expected to be on scene most of the day Tuesday.

It was the third of three major incidents crews responded to Monday afternoon.

Damage is expected to be around $150,000 after a fire at an apartment complex on Dundas Street.

Shewell says two units were heavily damaged and investigators were on scene overnight looking into what caused the fire, although they believe it originated on a balcony.

“It is quite the balancing act to make sure we provide the proper coverage, but at no times was anyone at risk. We were ready for whatever the day was going to throw at us,” said Shewell.

“In my three years as platoon chief it’s probably one of the busiest that we’ve encountered.”

Shewell says a couple of people were treated by paramedics on scene, but nobody was taken to hospital.

Earlier in the day, crews responded to a carbon monoxide incident at 1 Frontenac Rd. that officials say was related to construction activity in the area.

Occupants of the building were evacuated and have since been allowed back into their home.

“It’s honestly a well-oiled machine. Nobody would have noticed any difference to the response yesterday even though we were dealing with three large events, and the challenge of the weather being so warm.”