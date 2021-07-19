Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Ottawa slowing as two-thirds of adults now double-dosed

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ottawa continue to reach new milestones, even as the pace of shots slowed in the city this past week.

Ottawa Public Health’s latest vaccination update on Monday shows that 66 per cent of residents aged 18 and older are now vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 588,689 people in the city have two doses, representing 64 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and older.

More than half of those aged 30 to 39 are now fully vaccinated with both doses, while 47 per cent of the 18-to-29 age group have received a second shot. Both of these demographics continue to lag behind other groups in the city on first-dose uptake, with single-shot rates of 71 to 72 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

OPH says 104,804 doses were administered in the city for the week of July 11, down from a record high of 132,511 shots in the previous week.

The city has been pushing residents to get their second doses sooner amid a drop-off in demand. Some of the followup appointments automatically booked for September and October in the provincial system after residents got their first shots might not be available when the date comes, the city has cautioned, as it plans to wind down operations at some community clinics in the weeks ahead.

The city is continuing to post available appointments for first- and second-dose walk-ins at community clinics online, with more than 3,000 open slots on Monday.

Still need to get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Your options just keep growing! #OttCity residents age 12+ can now drop-in at select community clinic for a first or second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine!

Check out today's drop-in availability! pic.twitter.com/S7IezK3AgU — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) July 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, OPH reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, following increases of five and seven cases on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The city’s weekly positivity rate dropped to 0.1 per cent over the weekend.

Ottawa’s hospitals remain free of COVID-19 patients while active cases in the city hold steady at 25.

There is only one ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the city, which affects a shelter.

1:45 U.S. sees COVID-19 resurgence as country’s vaccination effort lags U.S. sees COVID-19 resurgence as country’s vaccination effort lags