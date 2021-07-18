Menu

Canada

2 people dead in crash southeast of Edmonton: RCMP

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 11:27 pm
A portion of Township Road 505 remained closed Sunday evening following a fatal crash. View image in full screen
A portion of Township Road 505 remained closed Sunday evening following a fatal crash. Wes Rosa / Global News

RCMP said two people were killed in a collision east of Beaumont, Alta., Sunday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened on Township Road 505, between Range Roads 235 and 240, at around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate serious crash southeast of Edmonton

RCMP have not released any other information about the collision including how people and vehicles were involved.

The identities of the victims have also not been released.

READ MORE: Beaumont man killed in Sherwood Park collision

The township road was closed to traffic for several hours on Sunday.

Beaumont is a city about 30 kilometres south of Edmonton.

— More to come 

