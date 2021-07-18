2 people dead in crash southeast of Edmonton: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP said two people were killed in a collision east of Beaumont, Alta., Sunday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened on Township Road 505, between Range Roads 235 and 240, at around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate serious crash southeast of Edmonton

RCMP have not released any other information about the collision including how people and vehicles were involved.

The identities of the victims have also not been released.

READ MORE: Beaumont man killed in Sherwood Park collision

The township road was closed to traffic for several hours on Sunday.

Beaumont is a city about 30 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come