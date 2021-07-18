Specialized team takes control of Okanagan wildfire response efforts

Send this page to someone via email

An incident management team has been deployed to the Okanagan to take over control of response efforts at the Thomas Creek and Brenda Creek wildfires.

Fire information officer Mike McCulley said the specialized team is comprised of an incident commander and other highly qualified staff to relieve pressure on the local fire zones.

“We are watching the weather very closely. It is early in the season and we do expect to have more fire starts before the end of the season, so by bringing in an incident management team, it allows us to take these two fires off of the local fire zones repertoire, and allows them to be available to respond to new fires,” McCulley said on Sunday.

The Thomas Creek wildfire, which ignited on July 17, is just over 5,400 hectares in size and remains classified as out of control.

It is burning 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake, and while an evacuation alert remains in effect for 704 properties, officials say there is no immediate threat to homes.

McCulley said there has been minimal growth on the fire and the blaze is ranked as a low to moderately vigorous surface fire in the heavily timbered forest.

View image in full screen Fire activity has subsided at the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls, but officials warn conditions can change at any moment. Meghann Fletcher/Submitted

Meanwhile, the Brenda Creek wildfire, discovered on July 18 south of the Okanagan Connector, is 48- hectares in size.

McCulley said there has been less aggressive fire activity overnight, burning approximately 40 kilometres from West Kelowna.

“We’ve had a couple fairly quieter days in terms of fire behaviour on both fires,” he said.

Read more: Area restriction order issued in Okanagan due to Brenda Creek wildfire

“People have probably noticed a little less smoke in some parts, and a little more smoke in others, so we are seeing a slightly different wind pattern come through right now, which did allow us to have some opportunity to do some really good work on the fires.”

The wildfire is threatening BC Hydro power lines in the area, but no infrastructure has been compromised to date.

“We also have significant structural protection crews out focused on extinguishing hot spots, working along the power line that we are trying to protect, that includes several staff, multiple crews, and a good collaborative effort of firefighters and engines from four local fire departments,” McCulley said.

Mary Anne Coules, a spokesperson for BC Hydro, said a fly-over on Saturday revealed that the transmission line has not experienced any damage.

“Most of the fire activity has now shifted away from the line, however, the fire is still nearby,” Coules said in an email.

“We will continue to work with B.C. Wildfire to protect the transmission line, and crews are on standby and ready to respond at a moment’s notice.”

Coules said BC Hydro crews are trained in wildfire response and spray fire retardant on power poles most vulnerable to a wildfire.

The Brenda Creek wildfire is bordering three regional districts, all of which have issued evacuation orders or alerts in the area.

Fire officials are asking the public to respect area restrictions in place for both wildfires.

Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes

of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

View image in full screen A map showing an area restriction order for the Brenda Creek wildfire. The area restriction order will take effect at noon on July 17 and will remain in effect until Oct. 15 or until it’s rescinded. BC Wildfire Service

• travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order

• travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation

order

• travelling as a person acting in an official capacity

• travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities; and engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or vineyard management on private or leased property

Failure to comply with restricted area requirements may result in a violation ticket for $1,150.