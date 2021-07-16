Evacuation alerts, order unchanged for Thomas Creek, Brenda Creek wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

The evacuation alerts and orders issued earlier for the Thomas Creek and Brenda Creek wildfires in the Okanagan are still in effect as of Friday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Thomas Creek fire near Okanagan Falls is at 5,500 hectares, up 500 hectares from Thursday. Discovered last Sunday, it’s still classified as being out of control.

Meanwhile, the Brenda Creek wildfire that’s burning along the Okanagan Connector, 40 kilometres west from West Kelowna, is at 400 hectares and is also out of control.

For the Thomas Creek fire — which has 30 firefighters and four helicopters battling the blaze — the evacuation alert for 704 properties remains in effect.

Residents on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice,” said the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The regional district also noted that the Okanagan Falls boat launch remains closed until further notice in order to assist with firefighting operations.

There’s also an area restriction notice in place.

3:45 Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions

For the Brenda Creek fire — which has six firefighters and three helicopters on the scene — there’s an evacuation order for just over 40 properties in Electoral Area H, an evacuation alert for Eneas Lakes, Pennask Lake, Trepanier, and Pennask Creek provincial parks plus three properties in Electoral Area M.

“(BC Wildfire) has reported less vigorous activity overnight,” said the RDOS. “Please avoid camping or recreational activities near the area.”

The evacuation alert was issued July 15, and includes road closures at the following locations:

The intersection of Trout Creek Forest Service Road and Princeton-Summerland Road

The intersection of Headwaters Road and Brenda Mine Road

The intersection of Sunset Road and Highway 97C

To view the evacuation order for the Brenda Creek fire, click here.

2:19 Evacuation alert expanded for Brenda Creek wildfire near Okanagan Connector Evacuation alert expanded for Brenda Creek wildfire near Okanagan Connector