Area restriction order issued in Okanagan due to Brenda Creek wildfire

An area restriction order has been issued for the Brenda Creek wildfire that’s burning not far from the Okanagan Connector.

On Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service says the order will take effect at noon, and “reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities.”

Located around 40 kilometres due west of West Kelowna, the fire is estimated to be around 500 hectares.

View image in full screen A map showing an area restriction order for the Brenda Creek wildfire. The area restriction order will take effect at noon on July 17 and will remain in effect until Oct. 15 or until it’s rescinded. BC Wildfire Service

The #BCWildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Brenda Creek wildfire as of July 17, 2021. More information: https://t.co/BUYnHi6Czf — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 17, 2021

BC Wildfire says the area restriction order will remain in place until Oct. 15 or until it is rescinded, and applies to Crown land.

According to BC Wildfire:

“Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act…” It states entry to the area is permitted only in the course of:

Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity.

Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

Travelling as a person working for Glencore Canada Corporation to and from the Brenda Mine site for the purposes of maintaining critical infrastructure at the site.

Travelling to or from a principal residence, that is not under an evacuation order.

Travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order.

Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or agriculture management on private or leased property.

BC Wildfire says failure to comply with Section 11 restricted area requirements could result in a $1,150 fine.

