Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan active cases down to 360

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina residents discuss comfort level post COVID-19 restrictions' Regina residents discuss comfort level post COVID-19 restrictions
It's been almost a week since COVID-19 public health restrictions were lifted in Saskatchewan, however returning to a pre-pandemic world after 16 months of disruptions is no easy task. Some people may be feeling a mix of emotions and so Taz Dhaliwal and our videographer Derek Putz, hit the streets of Regina to gauge people's comfort level with the recent change.

Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan are down to 360, after the province logged 55 recoveries for Saturday’s daily update.

Read more: Hours scaling back at drive-thru testing site in Saskatoon

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday.

Officials also reported 33 new cases on Saturday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 24, or 2 per 100,000 people.

Click to play video: 'Masking up again in California; Every American state reports rising COVID-19 cases' Masking up again in California; Every American state reports rising COVID-19 cases
Masking up again in California; Every American state reports rising COVID-19 cases

The new cases are located in the far north west (1), the far north east (1), the north west (4), north central (10), Saskatoon (12), central east (1), Regina (1), south west (2) and the south east (1).

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In hospital, there are 54 patients with COVID-19 including nine in ICU.

Read more: Can a business ban unvaccinated customers? Here’s what we know

Health care workers across Saskatchewan have administered 9,426 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Friday’s update. In the province, 593,819 residents are fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagVaccine tagsaskatoon coronavirus tagsask coronavirus tagSask COVID tagRegina COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers