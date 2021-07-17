COVID-19: Saskatchewan active cases down to 360

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan are down to 360, after the province logged 55 recoveries for Saturday’s daily update.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday.

Officials also reported 33 new cases on Saturday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 24, or 2 per 100,000 people.

2:13 Masking up again in California; Every American state reports rising COVID-19 cases Masking up again in California; Every American state reports rising COVID-19 cases

The new cases are located in the far north west (1), the far north east (1), the north west (4), north central (10), Saskatoon (12), central east (1), Regina (1), south west (2) and the south east (1).

Story continues below advertisement

In hospital, there are 54 patients with COVID-19 including nine in ICU.

Health care workers across Saskatchewan have administered 9,426 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Friday’s update. In the province, 593,819 residents are fully vaccinated.