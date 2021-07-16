COVID-19: Hours scaling back at drive-thru testing site in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it’s reducing hours at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Saskatoon next week.

Beginning on July 19 at 3630 Thatcher Ave., the weekday hours will change from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Weekend hours will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

SHA said this will allow it to better meet the current demand for testing and redeploy employees to meet other needs within the system, including vaccinations and mobile testing capacity.

“Testing remains a very important tool in the COVID-19 response and the new drive-thru site hours will meet the expected demand for testing,” read a SHA statement on Friday.

“As variants of concern are prevalent in the community and province, the SHA will continue to monitor testing demand in Saskatoon and readjust hours of operation if demand increases.”

According to the press release, 1,573 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. To date, 941,407 tests have been carried out in the province.

Of the 380 active cases province-wide, 53 are in the Saskatoon zone.

