Canada

COVID-19: Hours scaling back at drive-thru testing site in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 7:10 pm
Starting on July 19, the weekday hours at Saskatoon’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will change to 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Starting on July 19, the weekday hours at Saskatoon’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will change to 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it’s reducing hours at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Saskatoon next week.

Beginning on July 19 at 3630 Thatcher Ave., the weekday hours will change from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Weekend hours will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Read more: ‘Learn to live with it’: COVID-19 can’t be eradicated like smallpox, experts warn

SHA said this will allow it to better meet the current demand for testing and redeploy employees to meet other needs within the system, including vaccinations and mobile testing capacity.

“Testing remains a very important tool in the COVID-19 response and the new drive-thru site hours will meet the expected demand for testing,” read a SHA statement on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“As variants of concern are prevalent in the community and province, the SHA will continue to monitor testing demand in Saskatoon and readjust hours of operation if demand increases.”

According to the press release, 1,573 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. To date, 941,407 tests have been carried out in the province.

Of the 380 active cases province-wide, 53 are in the Saskatoon zone.

Click to play video: 'Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant worldwide, detected in 100 countries: Fauci' Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant worldwide, detected in 100 countries: Fauci
Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant worldwide, detected in 100 countries: Fauci
