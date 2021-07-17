‘We are all Canadian’: Alberta author releases children’s book to combat racism

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton-based author has released a book that she hopes will help young people better understand and address racism.

Samira Hamana decided it was important to release Where Are You Really From? following a series of violent attacks against Muslim women in Edmonton.

“This book is a celebration of the diversity that we have in Canada,” Hamana said. “I was (initially) writing it because of the Heritage Festival... I love to see different cultures. But then I saw the violence against Muslims.

"A children's story will help educate young children to learn acceptance."

The Edmonton area has recorded a number of attacks against Muslim women in recent months, including the latest incident at the end of June in St. Albert that sent a woman to hospital.

Months prior, in March, a man was charged after three allegedly hate-motivated attacks on women in Edmonton, and in December, two women wearing hijabs were attacked in a mall parking lot.

Hamana’s book focuses on the concept of “roots” — that everyone has them — but how Canadians are also united.

“Where are you really from is a question that many, many, many people of colour — people that just recently came to Canada — they are asked about … to make them feel that they do not belong here,” Hamana said.

“We need to teach kids and children that we are all from here. However, we have different roots… (BUT) it’s OK. It’s not something that’s bad, we are all Canadian. That’s why I wrote this book.”

Hamana was born in Morroco and has lived in Canada for 12 years. Her son and two daughters were born in Canada.

“You have to accept your fellow Canadian, regardless of his skin colour, his eye colour, his hair, his looks, his scarf,” she said.

"Just accept them as they are. That's what… I want the children to learn."

Hamana said her hope is that the book is purchased for school libraries to help share its important message.

“Many people are tired of hearing about racism and discrimination,” Hamana said. “If we build this knowledge in elementary and teach our kids acceptance, 100 per cent we will limit the racism and discrimination against other races.”

Where Are You Really From? is available for purchase on Amazon. It was illustrated by Nafisa Arshad.

Hamana has also written several other children’s books that tackle other important social issues like bullying.