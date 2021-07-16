Evacuation alert issued for wildfire on east side of Mabel Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An evacuation alert has been issued for a wildfire burning in the North Okanagan.

The unnamed fire is located around 2.5 km from the eastern shore of Mabel Lake and is listed at 277 hectares. It was discovered on Friday.

The North Okanagan regional district issued the alert, which affects the 10,000 to 17,000 blocks of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, including the Cottonwoods campground area.

The regional district said it issued the alert based on a recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service.

“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” said the regional district.

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

2:14 More than 20 fires ignite across BC in 48 hours More than 20 fires ignite across BC in 48 hours