Canada

Evacuation alert issued for wildfire on east side of Mabel Lake

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 8:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions' Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions
WATCH: In the Okanagan region, a number of fires have exploded in size, including the Brenda Creek fire and the Thomas Creek wildfire. Fire information officer Aydan Coray gave us an update on the challenges faced fighting these fires.

An evacuation alert has been issued for a wildfire burning in the North Okanagan.

The unnamed fire is located around 2.5 km from the eastern shore of Mabel Lake and is listed at 277 hectares. It was discovered on Friday.

The North Okanagan regional district issued the alert, which affects the 10,000 to 17,000 blocks of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, including the Cottonwoods campground area.

Read more: Evacuation alerts, order unchanged for Thomas Creek, Brenda Creek wildfires

The regional district said it issued the alert based on a recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service.

“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” said the regional district.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

Click to play video: 'More than 20 fires ignite across BC in 48 hours' More than 20 fires ignite across BC in 48 hours
More than 20 fires ignite across BC in 48 hours
