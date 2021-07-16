Cobourg police seek suspect in robbery reported in town’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are seeking a suspect following a robbery on Thursday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:10 p.m. July 15, officers responded to the area of George Street North and University Avenue West for a reported robbery. Police say a woman who had just parked her vehicle was approached by an unknown man who threatened her and demanded money.

“The man took her money after pushing the woman and fled the area running,” police stated.

The woman was not injured.

The person of interest is described as Caucasian, approximately five-foot-eight with dark hair, scruffy facial hair and a moustache. He was wearing beige baggy shorts – worn low, an open shirt exposing his chest and was carrying a backpack.

“Residents who live in the area or were present around the time of the incident are asked to check their security cameras in the event that the robbery or the person of interest was witnessed or captured on video,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch, Det. Const.Maguire at 905-372-6821 Ext. 2207 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online by visiting stopcrimehere.ca.

