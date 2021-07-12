Menu

Crime

Man arrested following ‘hate-motivated’ robbery at Cobourg business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 1:33 pm
Cobourg police arrested a man following a robbery at a north-end business on Saturday. View image in full screen
Cobourg police arrested a man following a robbery at a north-end business on Saturday. Global News Peterborough file

A Cobourg, Ont., man has been arrested following what police are calling a hate-motivated incident on Saturday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a business in the town’s north end after a man allegedly damaged a sign at the business, yelled at one of the employees, and robbed the employee of an item of religious significance and threatened the employee’s life.

Read more: Muslim mother, daughter victim of hate-motivated harassment at Kingston Canadian Tire: police

Daniel Annesley, 51, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with

  • 2 counts of entering a premises when entry prohibited
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon
  • Uttering death threats
  • Robbery
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

“The incident is believed to be hate-motivated, and those elements will be brought forward during the court process,” police stated Monday.

Annesley appeared at a bail hearing on Saturday and was remanded into custody for another court appearance in Cobourg on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. John Linney at 905-372-6821 ext. 2229 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the service says many hate-motivated incidents are often not reported and encouraged people to report any incident they believe may be motivated by hate or discrimination.

“These behaviours are not welcomed in our community, and we do not tolerate hate crime in any form,” said police chief Paul VandeGraaf. “Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

