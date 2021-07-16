Quebec reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 83 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 376,192.

Three deaths were recorded, but they occurred before July 14. None of them took place in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in hospital due to the novel coronavirus went up by three for a total of 84.

This includes 25 people in intensive care units, an increase of two from the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw another 101,415 doses administered since the last report. This includes 99,852 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,563 doses given before July 15, for a total of 9,853,761 doses administered in Quebec.

When it comes to screening, 16,406 tests were conducted on Wednesday. That is the most recent day for which information is available.

Quebec has seen 376,192 cases and 11,235 deaths over the course of the health crisis.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has recorded more than 364,32 recoveries from the virus.